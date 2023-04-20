Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Banbridge on Wednesday.It happened at around 10.15pm at the business on the Scarva Road area.

Police said three masked men entered the petrol station wearing gloves. They were armed with weapons and threatened staff members before reaching under a protective screen and removing money from a till.

One of the suspects also walked around the back of the counter and removed a sum of money from a till. They then made off on foot.Police said: “Two staff members, whilst physically unharmed, were left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.“A short time later, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy, 31-year-old man and 39-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including robbery.“They remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage that can help with enquiries - to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2094 of 19/04/23.”

