The number of homeless people who have died in Northern Ireland has fallen by more than a third.

205 people died across the country over the last year which remains almost double the level seen in 2020.

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland are higher than those in Scotland and Wales.

It comes as more than 1,300 people died across the UK last year according to research by the Museum of Homelessness.

The organisation said the figure of 1,313 in 2022 was up by 85% since its work began four years ago.

The group has been running the Dying Homeless Project since 2019 and said it uses information from coroners’ enquiries, media coverage, family testimony and freedom of information requests to verify details of each case.

