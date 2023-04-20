Ulster Rugby has officially renamed the Memorial Stand at Kingspan Stadium in honour of former player Nevin Spence.

Nevin, who was 22, died along with his brother Graham and father Noel in September 2012 following an accident on their family farm in Hillsborough.

The new display, which feature's Nevin's signature, has been unveiled ahead of this weekend's match which is Ulster's last of the regular season.

Emma Spence, Nevin's sister, said it will help his memory live on.

“There are very few words that can express the genuine gratitude we feel at Nevin being given the honour of having the Nevin Spence Memorial Stand named after him," she said.

"Nevin lives on when his name is spoken, and now through the stand that will happen.

“The stadium was like a second home to Nevin when he played for Ulster. Now his signature is on the stand, and that is significant.

"Handwriting is very personal, and a signature is unique, and unique is a word that sums up Nevin. There will never be another Nevin."

Friend and teammate Luke Marshall added: "The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will keep Nevin’s memory alive in the years to come.

"Fans will come to Kingspan Stadium and know who he was because of the stand, and will share memories together of his playing days."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.