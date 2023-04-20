Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak

The Prime Minister has told an audience at Hillsborough Castle that Northern Ireland can never go back to its violent past.

Rishi Sunak hosted one of the most significant audiences in Northern Ireland's history at a gala dinner last night to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He told guests they were gathered to mark a 'truly extraordinary achievement' which largely brought the Troubles to an end.

Hillary Clinton

Meanwhile the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the agreement would not have happened without the work of teachers.

She was speaking in Limavady as she visited a new shared education campus from Protestant and Catholic traditions.

Strikes

Civil servants are beginning a week of strike action. Unite and GMB union members will take to the picket lines in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The Infrastructure Department says Roads Service, Rivers Agency and Environment Agency services face disruption.

It says the Strangford Lough Ferry will be suspended.

Cyber Security

A senior Government minister has warned businesses, including those here, to be aware of a growing international cyber-security threat.

Oliver Dowden said groups aligned with Russia posed a risk in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. A conference on cyber security continues today in Belfast.

Belfast Giants

A charity ice hockey match has been played in support of Ukraine.

The Belfast Giants' all-star team, featuring former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech, beat Ukrainian side Dnipro Kherson 9-7.

