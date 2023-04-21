Friday's news headlines in Northern Ireland

Play Brightcove video

Senior police officer released from hospital following shooting

A senior PSNI officer who was shot in February has been discharged from hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times while off-duty at a sports complex in Omagh after taking a youth football coaching session. Police have blamed the New IRA for the attack which they are treating as attempted murder.

Taoiseach sounds Brexit view

The Taoiseach has said that Brexit "will never just be done". Leo Varadkar added that he believes the Windsor Framework resolves the relationship between the UK and EU and claimed not even the DUP were calling for it to be renegotiated.

Mr Varadkar was speaking at Bloomberg's New Economy Gateway Europe event in Dublin.

Ulster stand named in memory of late player

Ahead of Ulster's final regular season game, the Memorial Stand at the Kingspan Stadium has officially been dedicated in honour of Nevin Spence.

Nevin died, along with his brother Graham and father Noel, in an accident at the family farm in Hillsborough in September 2012. Fans will see Nevin's signature on the stand for the first time at tonight's game with Edinburgh.

