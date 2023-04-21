Play Brightcove video

The Gaelic Athletics Association (GAA) has commissioned an independent review into a convicted paedophile's use of position within a Co Armagh club to abuse boys and young men for a period of almost 30 years.

Thomas McKenna, 62, with an address at Maghaberry Prison, pleaded guilty to 162 sexual abuse offences that took place between 1989 and 2018.

He will serve a further seven years on licence after his release.

The abuse took place at various locations across Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, including at the local Gaelic Athletics Club (GAA).

Speaking outside court following McKenna's sentencing, Eamonn McMahon of Crossmaglen Rangers GAA apologised to victims and the families of those who were abused.

Mr McMahon said: "The GAA, together with Crossmaglen Rangers, thank Ms Justice Smyth for today's sentencing of Thomas McKenna after what's been a trying four-and-a-half years for the victims, their families, our club and the wider Crossmaglen community since his arrest.

"To the victims, we are deeply sorry.

"Your journey has been a difficult one, and your strength to stay the course and see this case through to its legal conclusion is testament to your character, and recognition of the support received.

"To your parents and families, we are sorry and we thank you for your unwavering support.

"We recognise that your lives have been severely impacted when you too learned about the abuse of a loved one. We wish to assure you that the GAA will continue to support you and your families on an ongoing basis."

He added: "An independent review of this case has been commissioned by the GAA, and while we await the outcome, the association and our constituent units shall implement the recommendations that emerged following the review process.

"Should any person wish to make contact with the review team, they may do so at review.cmr@gmail.com."

