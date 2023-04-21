A gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains is believed to have been started deliberately.

It broke out near the Moneyscalp Wood area on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “At the height of the incident Fire Crews from Rathfriland, Banbridge, Kilkeel, Newcastle, Downpatrick and a Command Unit from Lisburn were in attendance at the incident.

“The incident was dealt with by 6.21pm on Thursday and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition."