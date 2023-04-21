Larne FC has been crowned Irish Premiership champions for the very first time in the club's 134 year history.

On Friday night Larne played Linfield - the team they beat to the title - who formed a guard of honour for the winners ahead of kick off at Inver Park.

The match ended with a 1-1 draw between the sides.

Larne supporters went wild when Club captain Tomas Cosgrove lifted the Gibson Cup after the final whistle.

The moment Larne had been waiting for Credit: Pacemaker

Larne owner Kenny Bruce holding the Gibson Cup Credit: Pacemaker

Larne FC supporters soaked up the atmosphere Credit: Pacemaker

Linfield formed a guard of honour for Larne ahead of kick off at Inver Park Credit: Pacemaker

