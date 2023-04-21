Larne FC lift Irish Premiership League trophy for first time in club's history
Larne FC has been crowned Irish Premiership champions for the very first time in the club's 134 year history.
On Friday night Larne played Linfield - the team they beat to the title - who formed a guard of honour for the winners ahead of kick off at Inver Park.
The match ended with a 1-1 draw between the sides.
Larne supporters went wild when Club captain Tomas Cosgrove lifted the Gibson Cup after the final whistle.
