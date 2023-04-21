Larne FC lift Irish Premiership League trophy for first time in club's history

Pacemaker
Supporters went wild when Larne lifted the Gibson Cup

Larne FC has been crowned Irish Premiership champions for the very first time in the club's 134 year history.

On Friday night Larne played Linfield - the team they beat to the title - who formed a guard of honour for the winners ahead of kick off at Inver Park.

The match ended with a 1-1 draw between the sides.

Larne supporters went wild when Club captain Tomas Cosgrove lifted the Gibson Cup after the final whistle.

The moment Larne had been waiting for Credit: Pacemaker
This is the first time the club has won the title in its 134 year history Credit: Pacemaker
Larne owner Kenny Bruce holding the Gibson Cup Credit: Pacemaker
Larne FC supporters soaked up the atmosphere Credit: Pacemaker
Linfield formed a guard of honour for Larne ahead of kick off at Inver Park Credit: Pacemaker

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.