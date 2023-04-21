A 34-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered a number of illegal and alcohol products, worth around £30,000 in lost tax.

Officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) found the items following a search at retail premises in Dungannon on Thursday 20 April.

A total of 60,111 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, 300g of hand-rolling tobacco, 48 litres of wine and 5.6 litres of whiskey were uncovered.

The haul has an estimated value of £30,195 in lost duty and taxes.

Lucie Irving, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent shops that serve local communities." Meanwhile Inspector Long from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) outlined that officers "remain resolute in our efforts to put those who seek to profit from criminality before the courts".

