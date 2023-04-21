A 46-year-old man has been arrested in Belfast as part of a police investigation into hoax calls.

It comes following a search at a property in Dunmurray on Friday.

He has since been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

A police spokesperson said the man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of hoax calls, including a report of an explosive device being left in Poleglass in March.

"A number of items were taken away during the search for further examination," they said.

"The investigation continues and anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 788 of 13/03/23."

