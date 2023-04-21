Play Brightcove video

Aspiring space engineers from schools across Northern Ireland have made their own rockets as part of a UK-wide competition.

Nine teams blasted their handmade missiles into the sky at RLC Langford Lodge airfield in Antrim on Friday.

Most went up, all came down, but some encountered a crash landing.

The aim of the competition is to launch your rocket into the air for 42-45 seconds at an altitude of 800 feet.

Each vessel contained a raw egg representing an astronaut - sadly, mostly didn't survive their journey.

The Northern Ireland Schools Rocketry Final was organised by ADS Northern Ireland.

The company's director, Leslie Orr, told UTV the industry is crying out for graduates.

"We have 1,200 member companies across the UK and there are 10,000 vacancies - or as I like to put it, 'high technology opportunities'.

"So this is about inspiring young people to do careers in those sectors."

Students have been inspired by the work of SpaceX, funded by multi-billionaire Elon Musk, which launched the fastest rocket in the world on Thursday.

It exploded just 4 minutes into its flight - something the students could sympathise with.

Slemish College's team "Mercury Maniacs" won the final and will now go on to compete in the national championships.

The UK winners will represent the UK in a ‘fly-off’ against international teams at the Paris Airshow in June.

