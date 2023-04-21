Play Brightcove video

Muslims in Northern Ireland have been coming together today to mark the end of Ramadan to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The holy month is observed by millions around the world and sees Muslims having to fast during daylight hours and gathering in mosques for prayer and reflection.

Muslims believe that some of the first verses of the Islamic holy book, the Qu'ran, were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during the month of Ramadan.

Extra emphasis is put on prayer during this time with the faithful spending the month fasting and abstaining from things considered to be impure for the mind and body between the hours of sunrise and sunset.

Almost as important, is marking and celebrating the end of Ramadan.

