A conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Queen's University Belfast (QUB) has brought in almost £14m worth of media coverage.

The three-day evening hosted by the university was attended by international political leaders including former US President Bill Clinton, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

It reunited politicians who were key figures in the 1998 peace accord - such as former Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and talks chair Senator George Mitchell.

QUB said coverage of the event was seen in 49 countries.

It outlined that the event has already secured the university almost £14m of media coverage, adding that figure is likely to "rise significantly" in the coming days.

The value of the media coverage was calculated by media monitoring firm Vuelio by compiling column inches in print and broadcasting hours and multiplying it by the advertising value in each outlet to reach the figures.

Queen's said it cost £250,000 to host the event, however a gala dinner at Belfast City Hall on Monday night raised £540,000 - including an unnamed donor contributing £250,000, for the launch of the Clinton Scholarship.

Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Professor Ian Greer said the institution is already sitting at a return for investment of £50 for every £1 spent.

"I am confident that will figure will rise even further in the coming days," he said, but emphasised the event was not about financial return.

"The reputational boost for Belfast, the university and Northern Ireland as whole is immeasurable. Money could not buy what we have achieved this week.

"There was also the feelgood factor of our staff, students, partner organisations and citizens of Belfast and further afield and a buzz unlike anything I have seen before.

"And it comes on the heels of Ulster University hosting the US president Joe Biden the week before and a major international cyber conference, making it an exceptional 10 days for this place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.