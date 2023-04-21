The release of a senior detective shot by dissident republican gunmen from hospital to allow him to continue his recovery at home has been warmly welcomed.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh in February.

He had been putting balls in a car with his young son after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.

Mr Caldwell was critically ill for some time at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, and has been left with life-changing injuries.

The PSNI confirmed his release on Thursday.

"Wonderful news," the Police Federation tweeted.

"A long road to recovery ahead so we reiterate the appeal to give the Caldwell family the peace and privacy they deserve."

Police blamed the New IRA for the attack which they are treating as attempted murder.

The terrorism threat level in the region has since been raised to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed Mr Caldwell was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

In a statement the PSNI said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was discharged from hospital today, Thursday April 20, to continue his recovery.

“We would ask that John and his family are given privacy at this time.”

Last week Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Mr Caldwell in hospital. At a dinner to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Sunak revealed the officer told him "we can't go back."

“Last week I visited a man who has dedicated himself to building that future, a policeman, a father, a husband, a children’s football coach, DCI John Caldwell,” he said. “We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me, ‘we can’t go back’.” “We can’t go back. If there is one message from this hall tonight, one message from the people of Northern Ireland to the world, it is surely this, we will never go back. “Instead we will learn the lessons of 25 years ago, we will keep working, keep moving forward, bringing everyone with us until we realise in full the future that the people of Northern Ireland deserve.”

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris wished the senior officer well in his recovery.

“Wishing DCI John Caldwell and his family the very best as his recovery continues,” he tweeted.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed the development.

“Best wishes to DCI John Caldwell as he continues his recovery,” he tweeted.

“Wonderful to see progress in his condition. I recently had the honour of meeting John’s wife and son and as a family they continue to be in our prayers.”

A rally outside Omagh Courthouse against paramilitary violence Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The attack in February united political leaders in condemnation.

There were also public rallies to show solidarity with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, Mr Caldwell and his family.

