Former US president Donald Trump is to visit Ireland next month.

It will come just weeks after his successor Joe Biden took part in a four-day visit to the island of Ireland.

There is speculation the two men who went head to head in the 2020 US presidential election could again be candidates in 2024.

Donald Trump and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hold a bilateral meeting at Shannon Airport in June 2019 Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Bill Clinton, another former US president, is also a recent visitor to Northern Ireland, where he took part in a major conference to mark the 25 anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Trump has owned the Trump International Hotel & Golf Links on the outskirts of Doonbeg in Co Clare since 2014.

It has been indicated the resort expects the 76-year-old to land at Shannon Airport on May 3 for a stay.

The last time the former president visited Ireland in 2019 he was still in office.

Protestors stand at the peace camp on the road to Shannon Airport during Mr Trump’s last visit Credit: PA

There were some protests during that visit, but Mr Trump and his sons Eric and Donald junior also received a warm welcome in Doonbeg.

Mr Trump is currently facing court action in the United States.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

