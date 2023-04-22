Police are appealing for information following a series of burglaries in County Down, which, they say, could be linked.

A total of four properties were targeted in the Castlewellan, Bryansford, Kilcoo and Ballinaskea areas on Friday.Officers received reports that sometime between midday and 1pm, a house was broken into on Wild Forest Lane in Castlewellan. It is unclear if anything was taken.

Money was then stolen from a property on the Hilltown Road shortly before 12.30pm.

A watch was reported stolen after a a house on the Ballynafoy Road in Ballinaskea was entered sometime between 11am and 3.20pm.

At 8.30pm, police received reports that the front door of a house on the Tullyree Road in Kilcoo had been forced open at some time earlier that day, and that intruders had ransacked two bedrooms inside.

Nothing is believed to have been taken.Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in any of these areas and who may have information, or dash-cam or other footage, to contact them in Ardmore on 101, quoting reference 934 21/04/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.