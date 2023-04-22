A 57-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in Belfast.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the man following the search of a house in the Gortnamona area of west Belfast.

It is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.

