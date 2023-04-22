Residents have escaped injury in an arson attack on a property in Armagh.

Police received reports shortly after 3am on Saturday morning that the front door of a house in the Drumadd Green area had been doused in accelerant and set alight.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the fire was extinguished.

Detective Sergeant Best said: “Luckily no one was injured during the attack however scorch damage was caused to the front of the property and a bathroom window.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 213 of 22/04/23."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.