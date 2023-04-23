A van has been set alight in what is believed to be the latest incident in a feud between drugs gangs in North Down.

Detectives are appealing for information following the suspected arson attack in Newtownards in the early hours of Sunday.

At around 1.20am, police received a report that the window of a Ford Transit van, parked in the Upper Greenwell Street area, had been smashed and a fire started in the front cabin.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but substantial damage was caused to the vehicle's passenger seat and dashboard.

The incident is being treated as arson and detectives are investigating a possible link to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

The PSNI have urged anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist with police inquiries, to contact detectives in Bangor on 101, quoting reference number 130 23/04/23.

On Friday evening a car was set alight outside a property in the Greyabbey Road area in Ballywalter.

Last month there were several days of violence linked to the loyalist dispute in Co Down.

A number of properties were attacked in the Ards and North Down area in the dispute between drugs gangs which police have said are made up of expelled members of the UDA.

