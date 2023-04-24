A centre which looks after vulnerable adults in Londonderry has been 'severely impacted' in a deliberate fire, the Western Trust has said.

The Melrose Day Centre and Rossdowney House in the Waterside area of the city were set on fire in what police are treating as arson.

The art therapy room of the complex has been completely destroyed in the blaze.

The Western Trust added that 21 people were unable to use the service as a result of the fire on the Glendermott Road.

A spokesperson for the trust said: "These vulnerable service users rely on coming to our Day Centre for support from staff and to engage with other service users and take part in therapeutic activities.

“Staff are currently keeping in contact with service users today and we are assessing the impact over the coming week.

"The art therapy room used by our clients has been completely destroyed which will have an impact on what we can deliver to our service users over the coming weeks.

"This will be devastating for our service users as all their beautiful art work has been destroyed.

“A number of Women and Children’s Services supporting families and young people have also had to be cancelled due to the damage caused to the premises.”

The Spokesperson continued: “This is the second deliberate fire to have occurred at health and social care facilities in Londonderry in recent weeks.

“The Trust would appreciate the public's cooperation with the police appeal for information in relation to this incident.”

