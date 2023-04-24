An inquest into the killing of a 20-year-old man by an Army undercover unit almost 40 years ago has been told that a rifle found at the scene had been used in an IRA murder of an RUC reservist.

John Proctor, 25, was gunned down in the grounds of the Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt minutes after he'd visited his wife and their newborn baby boy.

The father of two, had been in the RUC reserves for two years when he was murdered outside the hospital on 14 September 1981.

Hours before his death Mr Proctor had served as a pall bearer at the funeral of his neighbour, Alan Clarke, 20, a UDR soldier who had also been shot dead by the IRA.

A second inquest into the death on February 18, 1986 of Francis Bradley, 20, from Derrygarve Park in Castledawson was told his family believe the shooting by members of an Army undercover unit in a farmyard at Hillhead Road near Toomebridge was part of a shoot-to-kill policy.

Outlining the background during the hearing in Derry, of Mr Bradley's death, Martin O'Rourke KC, counsel to the Coroner Judge Peter Irvine, said two soldiers opened fire on Mr Bradley.

One soldier discharged one shot and the other 20 shots. The victim sustained eight bullet wounds.

Mr O'Rourke said the original Inquest in 1987 was told that the two soldiers opened fire on Mr Bradley as they both believed he'd armed himself with a rifle in the farmyard, unaware of the soldiers' presence.

In a follow-up search after the shooting two rifles were recovered.

Mr O'Rourke said they were forensically examined and found to have been used in the murder of Constable Proctor in September 1981 and in the attempted murders in December 1981 and April 1985 of two other police officers, the first in Castledawson and the second in Magherafelt.

The barrister said a detective inspector who investigated the circumstances surrounding Mr Bradley's death reported in July 1986 that Mr Bradley had been arrested three times in 1985.

The detective inspector reported that Mr Bradley "was an important member of the Newbridge Provisional IRA He was a suspected terrorist and the guns found had been used previously in incidents in which his involvement had been strongly suspected".

Mr O'Rourke told Judge Irvine that in October 2002 solicitors on behalf of the Bradley family wrote to the then Chief Constable seeking documentation in the possession of the police with regards to the detention in Gough Barracks of Mr Bradley shortly before his death.

"They said Mr Bradley was told he would not live to see his twenty-first birthday" and his family believed he was shot "as part of a shoot-to-kill policy", he said.

The Inquest continues.

