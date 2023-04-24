A man has been given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years for causing unnecessary suffering to two dogs in June 2021.

Dylan Lockhart, of Beraghvale Londonderry, was also banned from keeping dogs for seven years.

Credit: Derry City and Strabane District Council

He was convicted at Londonderry Departmental Court on Thursday after a case was brought against him by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The two Staffordshire type dogs were living in unhygienic conditions and were in an emaciated state.

The defendant was also ordered to pay costs totalling £1,325 for veterinary costs and care of the two dogs and legal fees of £226. The Council successfully rehomed both of the dogs.

Commenting after the proceedings, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include the service of Improvement Notices or, in extreme cases, the seizure of animals.”

