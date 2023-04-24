A Co Armagh man who spat and urinated in a police car after he was arrested over a domestic incident involving his grandmother was on Monday granted High Court bail.

Justin Robinson, 24, of Hoop Hill Park, Lurgan has been charged with three counts of criminal damage relating to police property.

A prosecution barrister told Lord Justice McCloskey that the police attended his address which he shares with his grandmother shortly before 11pm on 16 April 2023.

"This was following a domestic incident at the Hoop Hill Park address. When police arrived, the grandmother had already left the property and this applicant remained inside.

"As a result of the allegation made at the time, he was arrested and taken into custody. En route to Dungannon police station, he allegedly spat on the seat of the police vehicle.

"Without any warning he urinated in the police vehicle at the station and he was further arrested. Later on he allegedly urinated inside the prison cell.''

The prosecution lawyer added that there was no statement of complaint from Robinson's grandmother and he was released unconditionally in relation to the domestic incident.

He told Mr Justice McCloskey that Robinson has 91 previous convictions and his last conviction was in July 2022 for theft and criminal damage.

"There is a pending drug charge from January of this year and he has been reported in this matter. We are awaiting costs for cleaning the police car and prison cell.''

A defence lawyer said that Robinson accepted he was guilty of all three criminal charge offences.

She said: "When he appeared at Lisburn Magistrates' Court last week he indicated that he would be pleading guilty but the prosecution were not in a position to take a plea

"The applicant has a history of substance misuse issues. He has not sought assistance for the issues that he has and the majority of his record relates to drugs.''

The defence barrister added that Robinson "tends to commit these offences while under the influence and then can't recall committing them''.

"He knows that he has an atrocious criminal record for a man of his age and it is only going to get longer if he doesn't sort himself out soon.

"He tells me that he is very annoyed with himself being back in custody after being out of custody for the last nine months.''

Granting bail, Lord Justice McCloskey said Robinson would be freed on his bail of £900 along with a £900 surety from his grandmother.

As part of his bail conditions, Robinson will live at Hoop Hill Park, abide by a 7 pm to 7 am curfew, he will be electronically tagged and must not consume or possess alcohol.

He was further ordered not to "possess or consume any noxious substances'' or any non-prescribed medication, report twice weekly to police, must make a medical appointment with his GP within seven days of release and must abide by all advice and directions from his GP.

"This would be a case where it would be appropriate for the applicant's grandmother to be the surety. I think that would be the strongest arrangement in the perspective of the applicant and his grandmother in her supervisory role,'' said Lord Justice McCloskey.

"If she is at risk of forfeiting £900 hopefully that will provide a sufficient deterrent.''

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know