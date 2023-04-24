NIE Networks is to invest in excess of £3bn in the electricity network in Northern Ireland over the next 10 years.

The work will help facilitate a net zero carbon future for the country.

The investment is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs between 2023 and 2032.

NIE Networks Managing Director, Derek Hynes, explained: “A significant step change is needed in the level of investment required during the next 10 years and beyond to facilitate the scale of decarbonisation mandated in the Northern Ireland climate change legislation.

“These are investments that will provide increased network capacity to enable our customers to connect to low carbon technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels and heat pumps.

“We will also need to invest to provide the network capacity needed to meet government targets for a greater proportion of electricity to consistently and reliably come from renewable sources.

“We believe that we will need to create 1,000 new jobs, including 400 apprenticeships in NIE Networks and up to 500 new jobs in our contractors and support partners, between now and 2030.

“This level of investment will also attract additional inward investment into Northern Ireland, alongside encouraging new businesses to come here and existing businesses to grow.”

However, the investment will come at a cost for customers, with the average domestic bill to increase.

“It is important we are transparent with our customers and this investment requires an anticipated increase in network charges of around £10.00 per year for the average domestic customer,” added Mr Hynes.

“It is critical though that we invest now to avoid higher costs in the future.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know