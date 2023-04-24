The Police Ombudsman is to investigate the murder of a man who was killed nearly 50 years ago.

Jim Murphy was shot dead in 1974 near Derrylin Co Fermanagh.

However, according to Mr Murphy's niece the investigation will not commence until 2027 at the earliest due to a backlog of cases.

Mr Murphy owned a garage in an isolated area called Corraveigha, near Derrylin when he was shot dead.

Jim Murphy's niece, Joan Corrigan, raised a formal complaint with the Office of the Police Ombudsman in 2022, due to the failures of historic police investigations, including those by Royal Ulster Constabulary and Historical Enquiries Team.

Joan Corrigan said:

“My uncle Jim was a quiet, well-known and well respected man, much loved by his family and a respected member of the local community in Derrylin.

"He was a member of Fermanagh Civil Rights Association and worked for basic human rights.

Ms Corrigan said that her uncle's case would not be able to commence investigation until April 2027 at the earliest, due to a lack of resources and a backlog of 238 legacy cases.

On the delay, she said: "Whilst I welcome an investigation by the Office of the Police Ombudsman, it is disgraceful that the date given in 2027.

"Next year will see the 50th anniversary of my uncle Jim’s murder and Jim will still be denied any measure of justice.”

The Police Ombudsman said in a statement they have " received a complaint about the death of Mr Murphy.

"The case has been considered under the Office's prioritisation policy and is currently pended, awaiting investigation when resources allow.

"Given the large number of historical complaints which have been made to the Office, and our limited investigative resources for such cases, we do not anticipate that we will be able to commence this investigation before April 2027.

"However, as currently drafted, the Northern Ireland (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill 2022-2023, if enacted, will cause all Police Ombudsman historical investigations to cease."

