Police are treating a fire at a building in the Waterside area of Londonderry as being started deliberately.

The blaze was on the Rossdowney Road in Derry and the alert was raised around 1:20am on Monday (24th April).

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

The PSNI say it is being investigated as arson and are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area between 1am and 1:15am to review their dashcam footage.

The number to call with information is 101, reference number 65 of 24/04/23. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

