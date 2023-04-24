Play Brightcove video

Three Royal Navy airmen who died almost eighty years ago in a wartime crash near Londonderry, have been remembered in a service at their graveside. Much of their plane has been recovered and is now being conserved by specialists

Meanwhile, pupils from Foyle College have been studying the recovery operation and the pilots' tragic story.

Shortly after taking off from an air field at Maydown in August 1944 a Royal Navy Barracuda bomber crashed into Enagh Lough.

All three men on board perished.

Bert Whoriskey, a teenager at the time, saw it happen.

"We watched him all the way, down he came and crashed. "We thought at the time we could maybe help, we knew those were crew there."

The Barracuda had almost buried itself into the boggy ground and the plane and the bodies of the three young aviators lay there for 27 years. They were recovered in 1971 and buried at St. Canice's Church in Eglinton. At the weekend a service of remembrance was held. Morgan Hughes who is a Sea Cadet at Foyle College was at the service and said: "Finding out how close to home things actually where.

"Finding out the history of everything that happened right where we stand, it means a lot."

The Barracuda wreckage is now being painstakingly reconstructed at the Fleet Air Arm Museum in Devon. Dave Morris who works at the museum came to visit the crash site at Enagh Lough.

"Having known the story and the project of the Barracuda since I joined the museum, but to actually be here.

"I've had a big thought process of what was it like, where was it, what did it actually look like and yes today I can do that." Students from Foyle College studying geology and history have been involved in surveying the crash site for a school project.

At St. Canice's churchyard, a piece of Barracuda wreckage has been fashioned into a plane. A simple tribute to three young airmen who died far from home, their tragedy allowing young people today to learn from our past.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.