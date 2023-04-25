Police arrested the 89th person for alleged stalking in the past year on Tuesday.

The arrest was made after a potential victim reached out for help following the launch of National Stalking Awareness Week.

The police hope the campaign will encourage people who have suffered from stalking to come forward.

New legislation was introduced in Northern Ireland a year ago that criminalised the offence.

Since then, 48 people have been charged with the crime.

The police arrested and charged a 63-year old man from the Newcastle area with stalking and breach of a restraining order against a 49-year-old female.

He is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates court on 22 May.

Anyone who has been a victim is asked to report it to police on 101 - or 999 in an emergency.

Practical advice and information is available by calling the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 8020300.

National Stalking Awareness Week runs from Monday 24 April to Friday 28 April.

