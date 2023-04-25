What a day it was for Down, defeating Donegal at a sun kissed Pairc Esler on Sunday.

It has been a difficult few years for the Mourne Men, but it feels that there is new lease of life in Down.

What stuck out to me on Sunday was Conor Laverty, the new man at the helm.

Alongside Marty Clarke the Kilcoo man has made an impact, he commands respect given his achievements in the game, captaining the county and leading Kilcoo to All-Ireland success in 2022.

He has worked with the Under-20 side, winning an Ulster title in 2021 and leads them to another final on Wednesday against Derry in Armagh.

Gerard Collins and Pierce Laverty celebrate victory Credit: Inpho

Just before throw in on Sunday, he went on to the pitch giving out final instructions, you could sense players were hanging on his every word.

The performance showed they’d do anything for him, they’ve bought into his philosophy.

His demeanour on the touchline is one of composure. Not once did he look phased at what he was seeing on the pitch even when Donegal scored a goal inside three minutes.

It’s evident he trusts his players and the feeling is mutual.

Down narrowly missed out on the McKenna Cup final after a shootout defeat to Derry and on promotion to division three.

But there is something growing, the winning mentality that Laverty possesses is infectious and not everyone can instil such a thing.

This Sunday they face Armagh, no question it will be a step up from Donegal.

The Orchard county are looking for their first Ulster crown in 15 years and are themselves on an upwards trajectory.

A bumper crowd will embark on the journey to St Tiernach’s Park, an experienced boss in Kieran McGeeney against an up and coming manager in Laverty, an intriguing match up in what will be a great occasion.

