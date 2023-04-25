Play Brightcove video

Hitting the right note is key to success at the European Brass Band Championships and the Laganvale Metal Technology band is making all the right sounds heading for the contest on May the 5th in Sweden.

The Stranmillis-based band is set to represent Northern Ireland at the event in Malmo and the members have been putting in extra hours of practice in preparation.

They will be competing in friendly rivalry against bands from Italy, Lithuania, and Spain in the Challenge section of the contest.

The European competition is one of the most prestigious events in the brass band calendar.

The Laganvale Metal Technology was due to take part in the contest in 2021 but it was cancelled due to Covid.

Fraser Ramsay is the band Secretary. He said: “We have been putting in extra practice at home and extra rehearsals as a group.

"We usually rehearse Mondays and Thursdays every week but over the last number of months, we've had Sundays as well.

"We've had extra hours on each rehearsal night too and will do more leading up to the contest."

Band member Rick Jan Van der Schuit who is originally from the Netherlands said music is unifying. “Absolutely. If you play music, you can touch people. You can bring the music to your audience. And that's just a beautiful thing.”

Fraser added: “We have to perform two pieces on the day, back to back, and they're both about 12 to 13 minutes long, so you don't really get a break in between. It's one after the other.

"We're looking forward to them both, and they're both really different and interesting pieces of music, so we can't wait.

"We really are a mixed group of people of all ages but we have the same goals.

"We want to do well and perform to a really high standard”

