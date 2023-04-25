A controlled explosion has been carried out on a world war II munition found in a Co Down town.

The object was discovered around 3:20 pm in the Seafields area of Warrenpoint, and was later identified as an unexploded World War II long range mortar.

Residents of nearby houses were evacuated as police and Army Technical officers investigated the explosive.

A controlled explosion was carried out, and residents were able to return to their homes by 7 pm.

The police thanked the public for their co-operation throughout the event.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.