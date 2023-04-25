Linfield have signed Daniel Finlayson on a permanent deal from St Mirren after agreeing a one-year deal with the defender.

The 22-year-old had been on on-loan at the Irish Premiership club this season, making 52 appearances in all competitions.

He was named a right-back in the NIFL Team of the Year at Saturday’s awards dinner.

“Daniel has performed consistently for us this season,” said Linfield boss David Healy.

“He is strong defensively and shows a professional attitude to training and match preparation. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him, as he develops further.”

Daniel Finlayson said: “I am very pleased to extend my stay at Windsor Park. I feel my game has improved since working under David Healy and his coaching staff. I’m looking forward to pre-season and rejoining the squad after a break. Belfast is a great city and I’m delighted to spend another year, playing at this great club.”

