Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract until 2028.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Seagulls from joined Irish club Bohemians in January 2021, has scored nine times in all competitions this season, including four in the Premier League.

Ferguson also got a first senior goal for the Republic of Ireland in March’s friendly against Latvia.

"It's very important news, he can improve a lot with us,” Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

"In Brighton, there are the right conditions for the young players and he's still 18. We have to not forget that.

"He's playing very well. With the Man United (game), it was bad for us without him because he has different qualities, he can give us different solutions in the last 20, 30 metres.

"I don't want to take any risks with him. We have another nine games and maybe he can be important for the last eight, if there is some risk (against Forest)."

