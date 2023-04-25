A man in his 50s has died following an assault in Rasharkin in Co Antrim.

Police were called to the scene around 10pm on Sunday 16 April and found a man unconscious on the ground at the back of a pub in the Main Street area of the village.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but passed away on Monday 24 April.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. He’s due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday 15 May, 2023.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch,” Detective Inspector McGarvey.

