Three men convicted of having explosives in connection with a planned attack on a Royal Ulster Constabulary soccer team have secured a date for a new legal bid to clear their names.

Senior judges listed challenges mounted by Declan John Murphy, Conor Gilmore and Declan John Moen for a two-day hearing at the Court of Appeal in October.

In 1991, all three men were found guilty of possessing explosive substances with intent.

The charges related to a bomb planted at Limavady United FC’s ground ahead of a home match against the RUC in December 1989.

The device, located at the away dugout, was to be detonated by radio remote control when the team of police officers were at that part of the stadium, previous courts heard.

But the terrorist plot was thwarted because fixture rearrangements meant the match was not played on that date.

The three men convicted following a non-jury trial have already mounted failed legal challenges.

Last year, however, a body which examines potential miscarriages of justice referred their cases back to the Court of Appeal.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) cited sensitive, undisclosed reasons for the decision.

It is understood that potential, fresh evidence which did not feature in the original trial has emerged.

At a preliminary review on Tuesday, the Lady Chief Justice, Dame Siobhan Keegan, indicated that a special advocate will not have to be appointed to examine any sensitive material before the main appeal.

“We want to list this case (for hearing),” she told the parties.

Penciling it in for a date in October, Dame Siobhan confirmed: “We will take it for two days.”

