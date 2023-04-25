Play Brightcove video

The Education Authority has apologised after a child with special educational needs was able to remove her seatbelt and climb into the back of one of their vehicles on her journey to and from school.

Kelly Nelson told UTV that she feels her daughter Madisson's life was put in danger due to a lack of appropriate supervision.

Over the last year the little girl, who has autism, ADHD and is partially sighted, has not had a full week in school due to disruption with transport provided by the Education Authority.

Last Monday that disruption reached a worrying level after a change of staff and without proper supervision.

The nine-year-old managed to remove her seatbelt and get into the back of the vehicle.

''If there would have been an accident my daughter could have been killed in the back of that taxi van and the rest of her children there too who also weren't being supervised,'' said Kelly.

''It's a huge, huge concern. Maddie's mental health has been hugely impacted by the consistency of the transport for the year and then with this happening as well, it's just we are obviously very anxious for her as a family''

While Maddie's case is an extreme example of what could have gone wrong, Kelly says other families are also struggling with transport provision.

''I know there are a few other parents who have stated that they have had a problem with transport too. Children from all over Northern Ireland attend the school, you know, so you know, it's not fair. It really isn't fair,'' Kelly added.

The Education Authority said, as well as a driver, there is a transport escort provided for these types of services to ensure that pupils travel safely to and from school and so that drivers can concentrate on driving and are not distracted.

That escort is advised to sit at the back of the vehicle in order to have a good view of all pupils on the vehicle.

In response to Maddie's case, a spokesperson for the EA said it is aware of this issue and sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and distress caused to the pupil and their family.

They say they're working with the family to put in place alternative suitable arrangements for the pupil and in the interim have reviewed and made appropriate changes to the support provided to the pupil in their journey to and from school.

Kelly said she fights every day for Madisson's voice to be heard and is speaking out for her daughter and for other children with special needs too.

''It's not acceptable for her to be treated like that. You know, obviously the way I was spoken to the way in Madisson was spoken about and it's just it's it's not fair. You know, she's a nine year old. She has a right to have transport. She has a right to education. And at the moment, that's all being affected,'' she said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.