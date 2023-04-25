Play Brightcove video

A 72 hour ceasefire between military forces in Sudan has brought some relief to a family in Northern Ireland, waiting for two relatives to cross into Egypt.

Belfast woman Heyam Ibrahim and her daughter Toni, who is 6 months pregnant, have been waiting at the border for two days.

Zein Ehab Ibrahim says his mum and sister took cover in their home for the first days of trouble, before they left to get on an evacuation bus.

"The roads are like nothing they have seen before," he said.

"Complete ghost town, filled with the army, bodies on the ground, residential areas blown up... Some of the significant big buildings completely torn up, on fire, smoke coming out of the airport, something you could never expect until you are there."

Fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group has so far killed more than 420 and left at least 3,700 injured since violence broke out over a week ago.

Zein said that his mother told him it was "the worst thing she has ever seen", and explained that she is usually the rock of the family.

"Me having to be the strong one and comfort her, I've never been put in that position before, it was just really, really sad to see" he said.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

"The border is completely overwhelmed at the minute, thousands of people, thousands of buses.

"So, they reached the border two days ago, and they've been there since."

"They're still at the border," he said, due to some Sundanese people experiencing difficulties with their passports and visas.

"They're definitely out of danger which is good, but they're also in the middle of nowhere, there's no food, there's no water, no toilet places, the local people have brought out beds, just like - in the middle of the desert."

