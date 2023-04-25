Non-jury trials will continue to be used in Northern Ireland, a move the Secretary of State has branded "regrettable".

Their continued use is deemed "necessary" due to paramilitary activity and "coercive control/intimidation of communities".

A non-jury system was introduced in Northern Ireland in 1973.

Legislation to allow their use must be renewed every two years in Parliament.

In November, the Northern Ireland Office launched a 12-week consultation on whether non-jury trial provisions should be extended for a further two years.

The NIO said there had been 15 responses to the consultation, nine of which supported the need to continue the option of non-jury trials.

MI5 raised the terrorism threat level from substantial to severe last month.

The NIO response to the consultation made reference to the increased threat level.

The NIO stated: "The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland agrees that the continued need for the provisions is regrettable.

"However, the concerns raised during the consultation of the potential risk to the administration of justice and to individuals if the non-jury trial provisions were to expire imminently, cannot be ignored."

Parliamentary approval will now be sought to extend their use until July 2025.

