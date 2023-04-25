Plans to revive the Ulster Grand Prix have been abandoned due to concerns about the cost of insuring the event and a lack of outside funding.

The Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club announced on Tuesday evening that they have had to back out of their plans despite a high level of public support.

The event has not run since 2019, being disrupted by the pandemic and then by cost issues.

In a statement the Dunrod club said they had received backing from teams and riders, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters’ Club.

These plans have been abandoned however due in part to ongoing issues around gaining the appropriate insurance for the event.

The club said that uncertainty around outside sources of funding had "further compounded" these problems.

The club added that, "Given these uncertainties, the Dundrod club has been left with no option other than to make the unfortunate decision being announced today."

