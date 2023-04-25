More than 100 politicians from around the world have called on the UK Government to drop its controversial Bill forcing unions to agree minimum levels of service during strikes.

A joint statement signed by 121 politicians from 18 countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain, criticised the legislation.

The move comes ahead of the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill going to the report stage in the House of Lords on Wednesday.

The politicians include signatories from governing parties like the Australian Labour Party and Spain's coalition government parties PSOE and Unidas Podemos, as well as Italian former prime minister Giuseppe Conte and Italian ex-labour secretary Andrea Orlando, alongside other former ministers.

The TUC said UK ministers have repeatedly named France, Italy and Spain as countries they are supposed to be emulating through the legislation, but maintains that Tuesday's statement rejects these comparisons outright.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: "The right to strike is a fundamental freedom, but the Conservative Government is attacking it in broad daylight.

"The UK already has some of the most restrictive anti-union laws in Europe.

"Over 100 politicians around the world have condemned this Bill. They know it will only drag the UK even further away from democratic norms.

"This legislation would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they could be forced to work and sacked if they don't comply.

"It's undemocratic, unworkable and almost certainly illegal, and crucially, it could poison industrial relations and exacerbate disputes rather than help resolve them.

"No-one should be sacked for defending their pay and conditions, and trying to win a better deal at work.

"It's time for ministers to drop this spiteful Bill and protect the right to strike."

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: "The purpose of this legislation is to protect the lives and livelihoods of the public and ensure they can continue to access vital public services.

"This Bill does not remove the ability to strike, and we understand disruption is inherent to any industrial action, but people expect the Government to act in circumstances where their rights and freedoms are being disproportionately impacted, and that's what we are doing with this Bill."

Angela Rayner, deputy Labour leader and shadow secretary for the future of work said: "Far from bringing the UK in line with other countries across the world, the Minimum Services Levels Bill has been widely condemned by global leaders as undemocratic and unworkable.

"As industrial disputes rumble on, the Government should spend less time blaming key workers, and more time doing its job of getting around the negotiating table to find a resolution.

"As a pro-business and pro-union party, Labour will repeal this shoddy legislation and end the Tories' strikes chaos with a new partnership of cooperation between trade unions, employers and Government."

