A Portadown-headquartered is to create 30 new jobs and an additional base in Antrim.

The Deluxe Group, has secured over $40m of export contracts with top US clients.

The company, which has been operating for more than 50 years and is a specialist in upmarket interior fit-outs for the for the hospitality, residential, cruise and theme park sectors.

Colm O’Farrell, Executive Chairman, The Deluxe Group said: “The growth of the emerging experience economy is driving unprecedented international demand for our specialist skills in design and prefabrication of themed attractions.

“Northern Ireland has gained an international reputation for film and TV production but people might be surprised that some of the world’s most exciting attractions are being built here.”

Steve Harper, Invest NI’s Executive Director of International Business said: "Winning new export business of this scale takes vision and investment in new product development.

"The Deluxe Group’s innovative approach to developing solutions for the global creative industries sector is supporting this vision and enabling it to grow its reputation globally and significantly expand its export markets."

The Deluxe Group has opened a new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility adjacent to Belfast International Airport, as well as a new facility in Orlando, Florida so it can “seize long-term opportunity in the US market.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.