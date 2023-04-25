The PSNI are developing a strategy on the policing of football in Northern Ireland.

The "bespoke" strategy is in the early stages of it's development.

The police says they want to work with "the IFA, NIFL, local councils and supporters in ensuring football events are safe and welcoming for all.”

There have been a number of violent incidents at and around football matches in Northern Ireland in recent months.

Disorder at the League Cup Final in March led to a number of arrests, and there were clashes between fans after a Glentoran and Larne match at the Oval in January.

There have been concerns across the UK about a rise in violence in the amateur game, with the English FA trialling bodycams for referees as a measure to counter aggression directed towards match officials.

