The public have been asked to avoid parts of Warrenpoint after the discovery of what is believed to be historic munitions.

Police are present at the Seafields area of the Co Down town, investigating the suspected munition.

Inspector Porter of the PSNI apologised for the disruption but said that "keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.