Leaders from over 50 public bodies have written to Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, calling on him to provide a manageable way forward for public services as a matter of urgency.

In an open letter, the Northern Ireland Public Sector Chairs’ Forum states that the prospect of up to 20% cuts indicated in the outline financial envelope has caused alarm among its members.

The leaders say the current approach is "jeopardising our ability both to deliver key services and support their essential transformation" and that "the current circumstancesand the absence of a definitive budget mean that we cannot effectively carry out ourroles and meet our fiduciary and governance duties in the public interest."

The Chairs, whose organisations are responsible for a range of public services, including health, social care, housing and education, among others, are calling for a strategic approach to protect services, provide value for money and a strong platform for reform.

Nicole Lappin, Chair of the Northern Ireland Public Sector Chairs' Forum, said: "We are taking this unprecedented step of calling on the Secretary of State to take urgent action to:

Ensure that our public services are appropriately funded to address the significant need in our communities while enabling us to reform for the future

Avoid implementing counter-strategic cuts which may result in the potentially unnecessary, irreversible loss of staff and services and lead to increased need and poorer outcomes in the future

Ensure that spending is cost-effective and represents value for money.

"While we recognise the challenges of the current political environment, we have a public duty and a moral responsibility to do everything in our power to ensure the effective delivery of our vital public services. The current situation is clearly hindering our ability to do so.

"In addition to creating clear governance issues, our members are deeply concerned that the cuts will ultimately have a disproportionate impact on those who are in most need."

The Forum has requested an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State to set out the implications for their organisations and explore potential solutions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.