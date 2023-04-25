Residents have been left 'shaken' after a number of windows at a property in Co Down were smashed by a man with a baseball bat.

Police received reports after 8pm on Monday night that a number of windows at a property in the Dandy Row area of Banbridge had been smashed by a man with a baseball bat.He was described as being ‘well-built’ and wearing a grey hooded top.

A woman who was in the property at the time sustained a facial injury, while a second woman and a man, aged in their seventies and eighties were physically uninjured.

All three have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.Sergeant Murray said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a black estate-type vehicle with a number of occupants in the area at the time.“We would also appeal to anyone who may have any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1962 of 24/4/23.”

