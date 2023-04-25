Play Brightcove video

Public sector chairs call for urgent clarity on Northern Ireland Budget in open letter to Secretary of State

Leaders of over 50 public bodies say critical services are at risk by a lack of budget.

They've written to the Secretary of State calling on him to urgently provide a manageable way forward for public services ahead of expected budget cuts of up to 20%.

They want an urgent meeting with Chris Heaton-Harris to explore potential solutions.

Secretary of State to be questioned on Windsor Framework implementation

Chris Heaton-Harris will be questioned by the cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on implementing the Windsor Framework, the new deal with the EU meant to remedy some of the issues created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Northern Ireland Secretary will also be asked about the funding of Northern Ireland’s public services after the Committee launched a new inquiry into the subject in March.

Sudanese community in Belfast fear for safety of family members as they struggle to escape conflict

Sudanese people living in Belfast have spoken about their fears for family members who are caught up in the ongoing conflict in the African country. The violence in the country continues to rage between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary forces. Work is continuing to help British and Irish citizens flee the violence, but on Monday, Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell said that no evacuation options came without grave risk to life.

Fears for hundreds of jobs at Londonderry factory as Seagate announces restructuring plan

Hundreds of jobs are at risk at the Seagate factory in Londonderry as the company plans a restructuring. The firm employs 1,400 staff and is the city's largest employer. Last week the company issued a profit warning, which came alongside a fine from the US Department of Commerce worth $300m for shipping parts to Chinese company Huawei, which was against US export controls at the time.

Study reveals reading habits of Northern Ireland school pupils

A study including over 70,000 pupils from Northern Ireland, shows pupils read 24% more books this year.

Danny the Champion of the World by Roald Dahl and Under the Hawthorn Tree by Marita Conlon-McKenna stand out as catching the attention of young readers in Northern Ireland.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.