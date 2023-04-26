A man has been arrested following reports of criminal damage to a memorial to east Belfast murder victim Ian Ogle.

Police said shortly after 2.20am on Wednesday two men entered Cluan Place and caused damage to property in the area including a parked car and a memorial.

Mr Ogle, aged 45, died after being stabbed at the entrance of Cluan Place, close to his home in January 2019.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police in east Belfast are investigating the report of criminal damage in the Cluan Place area, in the early hours of Wednesday 26 April.

"Officers attended the scene and after conducting a number of enquiries arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage.

"He remains in custody at this time."

They continued: “Efforts are ongoing to identify the second individual involved in this incident and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist us to contact officers at Strandtown on 101."

