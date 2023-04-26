Play Brightcove video

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill has told UTV attending the coronation of King Charles III makes good on her pledge to be a "First Minister for all".

Ms O'Neill, who is in line to become Northern Ireland's First Minister if the power-sharing impasse is resolved, confirmed her attendance of the coronation on Wednesday.

She says the gesture demonstrates her commitment to building good relations and advancing peace and reconciliation.

UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee asked Ms O'Neill if she sees a contraction in being an Irish Republican and attending the coronation.

“I think the two things are polar opposites, but I think we can all be comfortable enough in our own skin," replied the Sinn Féin vice president.

"I am an Irish Republican, there are many Irish Republicans in our society, there are many who look towards the monarchy.

"Whenever I said I would be a First Minister for all, I think it’s important we are respectful, given the changing time we live in.

"A lot of things are changing around us, let's be respectful of eachother, let's be respectful every day in our words and deeds and respectful in our politics."

