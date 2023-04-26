A Co Armagh primary school is to close because it is "not sustainable", according to the Department of Education.

Kingsmills Primary School has been open since 1958, with a school on the site for the past 150 years.

The Department for Education has approved an Education Authority plan to close the school on 31 August 2023.

The Education Authority proposed that the school should close, citing " downturn in enrolment numbers and the school’s financial position" among the reasons for the decision.

The Department for Education's permanent secretary, Mark Browne, has now approved the EA plan to close the school.

A spokesperson said the Department was "aware of the strength of support" for the school, but that it was "not sustainable".

"Compared to the sustainable schools policy minimum threshold of 105 for a rural school, enrolment at Kingsmills PS has fallen to 24, with no applications to P1 for the next academic year.

"There are also a number of alternative controlled primary schools in the area with available places.

“The Education Authority will ensure that the children remaining at the school, and their families, are supported through the transition to other schools in the area.

"Every effort will be made to minimise the disruption to their educational experience and support, care and attention will be given to the teaching and non-teaching staff who are impacted by the closure.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.