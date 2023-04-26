A man has been charged with the murder of a man in Rasharkin.

Paul 'Fez' O'Boyle died on Monday following a report of an assault in the Co Antrim town on 16 April.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigations Team have charged a 56-year-old man, who was arrested on Wednesday, with murder.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.